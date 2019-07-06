Pakistan's Official GDP Is Around Rupees 44 Trillion: Naeem Ul Haq
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:18 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Special Assistant to PM, Naeem ul Haq has said that Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion.In his message on social networking site twitter, Naeem ul Haq said that Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion and estimates for the black economy vary from 20 to 50 trillion rupees.
It is our government intention to bring the entire black economy into the tax bracket and generate enough income to create a viable welfare state.