UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Official GDP Is Around Rupees 44 Trillion: Naeem Ul Haq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:18 PM

Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion: Naeem Ul Haq

Special Assistant to PM, Naeem ul Haq has said that Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion.In his message on social networking site twitter, Naeem ul Haq said that Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion and estimates for the black economy vary from 20 to 50 trillion rupees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Special Assistant to PM, Naeem ul Haq has said that Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion.In his message on social networking site twitter, Naeem ul Haq said that Pakistan's official GDP is around Rupees 44 trillion and estimates for the black economy vary from 20 to 50 trillion rupees.

It is our government intention to bring the entire black economy into the tax bracket and generate enough income to create a viable welfare state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Budget to bring industrial development : Chairman ..

1 minute ago

Bringing politics in Cricket , India is given repl ..

1 minute ago

Italian Rescue Ship With 41 Migrants Docks in Lamp ..

1 minute ago

US Envoy Hails Latest Round of Talks With Taliban ..

11 minutes ago

Police recover body in Quetta

11 minutes ago

PMD forecast mainly very hot weather, rain-thunder ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.