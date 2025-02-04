Open Menu

Pakistan's Official Observance Of Kashmir Solidarity Day Offers Renewed Hope To Kashmiri People: Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Manzoor Dar Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and its people for wholeheartedly commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Speaking to APP on Tuesday, he emphasized that Pakistan's official observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day offers renewed hope and encouragement to the Kashmiri people and this day serves as a powerful reminder that they are not alone in their struggle, but instead, have unwavering support of the entire Pakistani nation.

"

He said Pakistan is the only country in the world that is providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir. February 5 is a day when the entire Pakistani nation stands united for the Kashmiri cause, he said.

Furthermore, he expressed concern about India’s actions, especially under the Modi government, which are akin to Israeli-style measures in occupied Kashmir, posing a serious threat to regional peace.

