Pakistan's Online Video Gaming Industry Flourishing, Currently Making $ 50 Million Per Annum: Imran Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Founder and CEO Of AzCorp Entertainment Imran Azhar Friday said that Pakistan's online video gaming industry flourishing and could generate huge annual revenue currently making $50 million per annum to support the growth of technology.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the emerging market will drive 80 to 90 per cent of the market by 2024, adding, it is currently considered one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and supports several other sectors, including IT and animation.

Pakistan's online gaming business has experienced an exceptional rise in recent years, moving it into the top five global markets for mobile gaming, he mentioned.

The next emerging industry is online gaming, which is growing at a 30 to 50% growth rate, he added.

He stressed that we should invest more in the game development and animation skills of our youth to get a fair share in the global gaming industry,” he said.

“Our designers and professionals will have to be trained to compete at the international level by developing quality products,” he added.

“In recent years, Pakistan has made significant efforts in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), with a particular focus on the export of ICT-related products and services", he highlighted.

The country's digital technology export industry will further grow rapidly, with several companies successfully exporting software development, call centre services and other IT-related services to various countries around the world, he said.

“The government’s efforts towards technological advances in Pakistan are also promising and youth will be equipped

with all the necessary skills to establish a local gaming and animation industry", he said.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan's gaming industry is a roaring success story that continues to influence millions across the nation and beyond, adding, that the Pakistani gaming industry is growing rapidly, and the export of gaming which is a major contributor to this growth.

