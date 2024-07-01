Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Masood Khan says a robust relationship between the two countries is a work in progress, backed by a history of nearly seventy seven years.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Pakistan's Outgoing Ambassador to the US Masood Khan on Monday emphasized the need to persevere efforts to enhance Pakistan-US relations.

In his farewell video message in Washington, he noted that a robust relationship between the two countries is a work in progress, backed by a history of nearly seventy seven years.

He pointed out that Pakistani-American community has become a pillar of strength and a connective tissue for resilient Pak-US partnerships.

He said since March 2022, together we tried to build strong Pak-US relations. He thanked the American friends from the Administration, Congress, State Governments and Assemblies, International Financial Institutions, think-tanks, media, civil society and the private sector, as well as the diaspora community for their support in building Pak-US relationship.

Earlier at a farewell dinner hosted in honour of the outgoing Ambassador, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst said the US Pakistan relationship is in the best place it has been in years.

She commended Ambassador Masood Khan for his efforts in fostering ties between the two countries, noting that they have achieved stability and expanded the scope of their relationship significantly.