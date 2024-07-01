Pakistan’s Outgoing Envoy To US Emphasizes Need To Enhance Pak-US Relations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:55 PM
Masood Khan says a robust relationship between the two countries is a work in progress, backed by a history of nearly seventy seven years.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Pakistan's Outgoing Ambassador to the US Masood Khan on Monday emphasized the need to persevere efforts to enhance Pakistan-US relations.
In his farewell video message in Washington, he noted that a robust relationship between the two countries is a work in progress, backed by a history of nearly seventy seven years.
He pointed out that Pakistani-American community has become a pillar of strength and a connective tissue for resilient Pak-US partnerships.
He said since March 2022, together we tried to build strong Pak-US relations. He thanked the American friends from the Administration, Congress, State Governments and Assemblies, International Financial Institutions, think-tanks, media, civil society and the private sector, as well as the diaspora community for their support in building Pak-US relationship.
Earlier at a farewell dinner hosted in honour of the outgoing Ambassador, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst said the US Pakistan relationship is in the best place it has been in years.
She commended Ambassador Masood Khan for his efforts in fostering ties between the two countries, noting that they have achieved stability and expanded the scope of their relationship significantly.
Recent Stories
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan
Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody28 minutes ago
-
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed31 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab CM's initiatives for ..31 minutes ago
-
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson41 minutes ago
-
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers41 minutes ago
-
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers41 minutes ago
-
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya41 minutes ago
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music49 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management47 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice47 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report47 minutes ago