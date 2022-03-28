UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Parliament Fully Committed To Achieve SDGs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Pakistan's Parliament fully committed to achieve SDGs

Senator Kauda Babar while representing Pakistan in the 9th Plenary session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) expressed that Pakistan's Parliament was fully committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Kauda Babar while representing Pakistan in the 9th Plenary session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) expressed that Pakistan's Parliament was fully committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Financing for implementation of SDGs is one of the major challenges, especially for the less developed and developing countries", he added at the session organized under the conference on Tolerance and coexistence, held in UAE.

The entire plenary consisting of parliamentarians from around the globe stood for peace along with Senator Babar to give a strong message "we are one for peace", said a press release received here.

During his address he highlighted atrocities being committed in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the forum to play its role to protect the rights of innocent people of IOJ&K.

"Parliamentarians must set the example of tolerance through their words and their deeds. They must refrain from making speeches that incite hatred, xenophobia and Islamophobia", he emphasized.

Senator Kauda urged the Parliamentarians to condemn all forms of discrimination based on race, colour, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, or political affiliation. "I am certain that together with this common vision, we can make a huge difference", he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Parliament UAE Jammu All From Race

Recent Stories

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cas ..

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cases surge

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imra ..

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imran’s claim of written threat

16 minutes ago
 Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated ..

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives

2 minutes ago
 Moscow to Investigate Ill-Treatment of Russian Pri ..

Moscow to Investigate Ill-Treatment of Russian Prisoners by Ukrainian Nationalis ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Leading Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi admitted to h ..

Leading Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi admitted to hospital in critical condition

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>