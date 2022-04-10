(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The Parliament of Pakistan will vote to select a new prime minister on April 11, after Imran Khan was removed from office, Pakistani media report.

The Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in the early hours of Sunday. The no-confidence motion succeeded by a vote of 174-0.

The Dawn newspaper said citing the presiding officer of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, that candidates for the post of prime minister have until 14:00 (09:00 GMT) on Sunday to submit relevant documents. The parliamentary session to elect a new head of government will be held on Monday, Sadiq said.

The speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly (lower house of parliament), Asad Qaiser, resigned from his post shortly before the Sunday vote of no confidence.