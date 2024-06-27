Pakistan's Participation In Algerian Fair Sparks New Trade Opportunities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
The International Fair in Algeria has witnessed significant participation from Pakistan this year, highlighting new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The International Fair in Algeria has witnessed significant participation from Pakistan this year, highlighting new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.
According to the information shared by Algerian Embassy in Islamabad, a delegation of 30 prominent businessmen under the auspices of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) representing the country at the 55th Edition of the International Fair being held in Algiers from June 24 to 29.
The main Pakistani products showcased at the fair included surgical instruments, textile products, sports articles, cosmetics, motorbike tires and tubes, safety gloves and wear, and electronics.
Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACI) organized the Algerian-Pakistani Business Forum. The forum focused on exploring trade and investment opportunities to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.
Representatives from CACI, the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI), and the National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (ALGEX) dilated on their country's business and investment system.
They highlighted the benefits and guarantees provided by Algeria’s new investment law of 2022 and gave an overview of current bilateral trade exchanges.
CACI President Kamal Hamni emphasized Algeria’s readiness to facilitate Pakistani investors’ entry into African markets through the African Free Trade Zone and the Arab Free Trade Zone.
Pakistan's Ambassador to Algeria Khalid Hussain Khan Godaru urged the Pakistani economic operators to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Algeria.
He said there was a goal of increasing trade volume between the two countries to $1 billion within the next decade, and that objective would be pursued by intensifying meetings and working visits between delegations to better understand each country’s needs.
The 55th Edition of the International Fair, inaugurated by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is a major economic event in Africa as it offer a platform for Algerian and foreign companies to form new partnerships and expand their networks.
This year’s fair featured 800 exhibitors from 32 countries across the Arab, European, African, and Asian regions. Turkiye was the guest of honour.
In 2022, Algeria and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Joint Business Council (JBC) between CACI and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI). This council aims to further strengthen economic ties and promote mutual growth.
The Algerian-Pakistani Business Forum and the International Fair of Algiers signal a promising future for economic collaboration, paving the way for increased trade and investment between the two nations.
Recent Stories
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture mi ..
First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to GB
2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident
SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement
Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur
One-Window Operation to remain open on June 29, 30 to facilitate citizens
SC adjourns SIC's case regarding reserved seats till July 1
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting
Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore