Pakistan's Pavilion In Lyon Festival Attracts Scores Of Visitors

Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:22 PM

Pakistan's pavilion in Lyon Festival attracts scores of visitors

Pakistan's pavilion at the 18th Lyon-France International Cultural Festival remained the centre of attraction for visitors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's pavilion at the 18th Lyon-France International Cultural Festival remained the centre of attraction for visitors.

The festival, having participation of 56 countries, was one of the main annual cultural events of Lyon which brings over 50 countries together showcasing their culture and traditions, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

Mayor of Lyon, Gerard Colomb inaugurated the festival and visited different pavilions.

While visiting the Pakistan pavilion, the Mayor thanked Ambassador of Pakistan in France, Moin ul Haque for participating and enriching the festival with vibrant and beautiful colours of Pakistan.

He said that visiting Pakistan's pavilion at the festival has always been a source of joy.

Hundreds of visitors particularly appreciated Pakistani cuisine and expressed keen interest in the photos of different regions of Pakistan exhibited at the pavilion.

The pavilion is showcasing Pakistani handicrafts, dresses, food, and music along with Pakistan's mesmerizing tourist destinations.

Since the start of tourism drive initiated by the Embassy of Pakistan in France last year, there has been phenomenal increase of French tourists visiting Pakistan.

While welcoming the visitors at the festival, Ambassador Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan is a unique country gifted with diverse cultural heritage, landscapes and above all 200 million warm heated people.

Starting from 2016 it's the fourth time that Pakistan is participating in the Lyon Cultural Festival.

Besides setting up of pavilions, the festivities include parade of cultures and stage performances by participating countries.

The festival will continue for three days and is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors.

More Stories From Pakistan

