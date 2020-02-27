Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan has proved that its peace desire is not its weakness

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan has proved that its peace desire is not its weakness.The world has known that Pakistan has complete ability to save its sovereignty, defence and security.

In her message on social networking site, SAPM wrote, "We pay tribute to our brave pilots of Pakistan Air force, our valiant army gave befitting response to Indian aggression, Pakistan Air force disassembled the idol of Indian pride".