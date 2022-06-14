UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Pilgrims Express Satisfaction Over Exemplary Hajj Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan's pilgrims express satisfaction over exemplary Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's intending pilgrims have expressed satisfaction over the exemplary Hajj arrangements this year, especially the standard of food, accommodation, transport and health facilities.

Pakistan's Hajj Mission in Madina was providing best quality food along with accommodation in best hotels within three hundred meters of the Haram, said a pilgrims while talking to Radio Pakistan.

Ijaz Hussain, Hajj Pilgrims expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the mission in the Holy city.

Food in-charge in Madina, Faiz Umar Sial added that the services of 11 catering companies have been hired to provide food to the pilgrims in 30 residences.

Another female pilgrim also lauded the efforts of the present government over better accommodation and transport facilities, adding, we are not facing any difficulty in movement to Haram and back to their residences.

She said that the government was ensuring continuous and round-the-clock transport facility to the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, pilgrims are facing difficulties in getting permission to enter Riaz-ul-Jannah for Nawafil and Salam through the mobile App Eatmarna due to lack of awareness about the usage of the App.

To solve this problem, the Hajj Mission has discussed the matter with the management of Masjid-e-Nabawi and it has been decided that 100 to 150 pilgrims will be allowed from every residential block without prior permission between Asr and Maghrib on daily basis.

