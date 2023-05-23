ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's population experts and leading government officials are set to gather here on May 24 and 25 for a learning event organized by Palladium Pakistan under DAFPAK-PSSD in collaboration with UNFPA, PSI, MSS, DKT International, and M&C Saatchi and in partnership with MoNHSR&C and provincial Health and Population Welfare Departments of Punjab, Sindh, and KP.

The event 'Pakistan's Population: Ensuring A Brighter Future For All' is focused on improving reproductive health outcomes and empowering individuals and families to make informed decisions through family planning and promises to be a powerful platform to share valuable insights and experiences, a news release said.

The objective of this day-and-a-half-long event is to advocate compliance with the CCI recommendations and National and Provincial FP 2030 Roadmap, showcase DAFPAK's achievements, understand the importance of climate adaption and resilience in light of climatic catastrophes, map accountability through results-based management, and identify scaling-up initiatives.

With such an ambitious programme, the event is set to attract a range of high-profile speakers, including Andrew Dalgleish, Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jo Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission Pakistan, Azra Pachecho, Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Sabina Durrani, Director General of the Population Programme Wing at the Ministry of National Health Services and Dr. Sara Shahzad, Health Advisor at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, will also be speaking at the event.

"I am proud that UK is being working to expand family planning services in Pakistan for the last decade. However, there is still a long way to go. This May we are bringing together experts to discuss the most pressing issues for Pakistan's population dynamics. I look forward to working with all our partners to support Pakistan's strategies to maintain a sustainable future to all," said Jo Moir, Development Director, British High Commission, Pakistan.

DAFPAK is a £90m, multi-year program designed to improve family planning outcomes across Pakistan. DAFPAK works to complement the work being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan, improving access to family planning services for the most vulnerable and disseminating messages for the common good under a common platform, KhairKhwah.

KhairKhwah, or "well-wisher," has been providing technical support to inform policy on population and demography, strengthening the quality of public services, increasing awareness and demand for family planning, and lobbying for the supply of family planning products and services in Pakistan since 2017. With a flexible and adaptive approach, KhairKhwah campaigns have already reached over 95 million people, amplifying the reach of all DAFPAK's valued partners who have made these results possible with their constant efforts.

This event is sure to be an exciting opportunity for experts and participants alike to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities related to family planning, ensuring a valuable and enriching experience for all.