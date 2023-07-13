(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):The population of Pakistan has reached 240 million, and if it continues with the same pace, it will, with an addition of 140 million, reach 380 million by 2050, FP230 sources told APP on Thursday.

Sources in FP2030 (Family Planning 2030), quoting Executive Director Dr Samukeliso Dube statement, said on Thursday that everyone will have to play their part to control population. "We understand that the country is facing challengeson this front," Dr Dube said.

It is pertinent to mention here that of global programme of Family Planning-2030 (FP2030), had appointed Dr. Samukeliso Dube in November 2021, as its Executive Director of the global partnership dedicated to improving access to family planning for people everywhere, around the world.

Dr. Dube is leading the partnership by looking to shift the dynamics of the global movement to new patterns, by establishing regional hubs around the globe to ensure greater country participation in the direction of the partnership.

Meanwhile, World Bank (WB) Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine Thursday said the institution has approved assistance of $100 million for the Punjab Family Planning Programme.

It would help curtail population growth in the most populous province of the country, he added.

The WB funds sanctioned for the Punjab province, home to more than half of Pakistan's total population, would help ensure provision of quality family planning services free of charge, Pakistan Bureau of statistics sources told APP.

This programme aims to achieve universal access to reproductive healthcare and to raise the usage of family planning methods in Punjab to 60 percent by 2030," the sources further added.