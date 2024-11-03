Open Menu

Pakistan’s Ports Set For Growth And Global Partnerships: Minister Maritime

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Sunday said that Pakistan’s ports were on a promising trajectory, poised for significant growth in the near future.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan's plans was to establish business partnerships by supplementing nearby ports, with Karachi Port expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the country’s economic position.

"Leading global companies have shown interest in investing in Pakistan's ports, which speaks to the potential for economic growth," he added.

Commenting on PTI’s protest call, he said that has relied heavily on protest-driven politics over the past decade. The government, he asserted, remains focused on economic progress and providing relief to the public, rather than engaging in negative political propaganda.

He added, “PTI’s protest politics lacks public relevance, as it is driven by personal agendas rather than public welfare.”

Stressing the government’s openness to dialogue, he said doors remain open for principled discussions with elected representatives to address the core national issues.

The minister highlighted recent diplomatic successes, with nine foreign prime ministers visiting Pakistan, which he viewed as a testament to a successful foreign policy.

This progress, he said, underscores the country’s positive direction. He also urged the opposition to adopt a constructive role, prioritizing national interest for continued development and stability.

