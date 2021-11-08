ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan was in a far better position than rest of the world due to its effective handling of the COVID-19 which was also appreciated by the world community.

In a tweet, the minister said the political opponents were spreading lies in frustration and in this situation the PTI workers should play their role in bringing facts to the public knowledge.

He said that Pakistan was not located on a separate planet and international prices of commodities had their impact here as well.

He said it was a fact now that Pakistan's industry had revived, construction sector was fully operational, agricultural economy was prosperous and IT exports had tripled.

The incomes of workers, farmers and people working in industrial sector had increased, he said.

The minister hoped that in six to eight months prices of commodities in international market would return to normalcy which would have positive impact on Pakistan as well.