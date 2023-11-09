Open Menu

Pakistan's Position On Palestine 'consistent & Crystal Clear': Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said that Pakistan’s position on Palestine was "consistent and crystal clear".

The minister wrote this on the social media platform sharing a video clip of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's address at the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in Tashkent in which he strongly denounced the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

PM Kakar drew a historical comparison, highlighting similarity between Israel’s barbaric bombardment of Gaza Strip and Pharaoh's brutalities with children becoming their main casualty.

