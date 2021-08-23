(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed satisfaction over the positive score given of the Business Confidence Index (BCI) survey by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), calling it the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan's economy.

"More good news on economic front.

The OICCI's BCI Survey shows Pak standing at positive score of 9%, an improvement of 59% from -50% score of May '20," he tweeted. He mentioned that the confidence of OICCI members stands at +34% versus -74% in 2020, a turnaround of 108%. "Dramatic rise in confidence of business especially foreign investors," he wrote.