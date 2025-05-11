- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system b ..
Pakistan's Powerful Strikes On Key Defense Installations Including Air Bases, S-400 Defense System Breaks Indian Backbone
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday in his statement lauding the Pakistan Army for its crushing and befitting response to India's arrogance, he said
He said the Pakistani Army responded with a befitting reply to Indian aggression through its exceptionally executed tactical combat strategy and high tech warfare expertise, the president said,
He also citing Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system and other important military bases.
In response to India's shelling on civilian populations across the Line of Control, the president said that our brave soldiers of destroyed several Indian army posts, forcing Indian army to lick the dust.
AJK President asserted that Pakistan Air Force demonstrated a great courage and exceptional skill by targeting and destroying the Indian air and Military bases where plans were made to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.
"Shooting down five Indian fighter jets including their highly expensive French made Rafale war plans dashed the pride of Indian Air Force in the ground and it stands a testament to PAF's professional excellence", the president said.
The president extend his special thanks to US President Donald Trump for his significant contribution in helping India and Pakistan to reach a ceasefire.
Given the Kashmir's centrality in the wider regional context, the president said that there was a dire need that the US administration should pursue both the countries to associate Kashmiris with dialogue process to find out a just and honourable solution to the Kashmir dispute.
Barrister Sultan asserted that tripartite talks were necessary due to the failure of bilateralism in resolving the Kashmir dispute.
He said that It is necessary to determine Kashmiri people as a principle party to the dispute and it should be part of the negotiating process to find out a just and perminent solution to Kashmir dispute, the president said.
He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting for their inalienable right, the right to self determination for decades.
It is quite unfortunate that India was engaged to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle through the use of its brutal military might.
He said that It is right time for the global community, especially the United States, to intervene and help to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as to avoid future conflict in the region, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory28 seconds ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows zero tolerance for crime, negligence in duty31 seconds ago
-
Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army34 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system b ..36 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Multan marks Victory Day39 seconds ago
-
Agreement signed to mobilize up to $100 million investment in IT42 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Army is the crown of our heads: IPP44 seconds ago
-
Educational institutions in Punjab to open from Monday47 seconds ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: Pakistan rises united against Indian aggression10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Historic Triumph: A masterclass in modern warfare on all fronts10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar receives call from Algerian FM10 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq lauds armed forces over Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression11 minutes ago