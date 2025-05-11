MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday in his statement lauding the Pakistan Army for its crushing and befitting response to India's arrogance, he said

He said the Pakistani Army responded with a befitting reply to Indian aggression through its exceptionally executed tactical combat strategy and high tech warfare expertise, the president said,

He also citing Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system and other important military bases.

In response to India's shelling on civilian populations across the Line of Control, the president said that our brave soldiers of destroyed several Indian army posts, forcing Indian army to lick the dust.

AJK President asserted that Pakistan Air Force demonstrated a great courage and exceptional skill by targeting and destroying the Indian air and Military bases where plans were made to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

"Shooting down five Indian fighter jets including their highly expensive French made Rafale war plans dashed the pride of Indian Air Force in the ground and it stands a testament to PAF's professional excellence", the president said.

The president extend his special thanks to US President Donald Trump for his significant contribution in helping India and Pakistan to reach a ceasefire.

Given the Kashmir's centrality in the wider regional context, the president said that there was a dire need that the US administration should pursue both the countries to associate Kashmiris with dialogue process to find out a just and honourable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Barrister Sultan asserted that tripartite talks were necessary due to the failure of bilateralism in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He said that It is necessary to determine Kashmiri people as a principle party to the dispute and it should be part of the negotiating process to find out a just and perminent solution to Kashmir dispute, the president said.

He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting for their inalienable right, the right to self determination for decades.

It is quite unfortunate that India was engaged to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle through the use of its brutal military might.

He said that It is right time for the global community, especially the United States, to intervene and help to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as to avoid future conflict in the region, he remarked.