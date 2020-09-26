(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convene a high-level summit on preventing global conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convene a high-level summit on preventing global conflicts.

"I urge the Secretary-General to take the lead in preventing global conflicts," Khan said in his remarks to the UN General Assembly.

"We should convene summit-level meetings to address regional hotspots and resolve outstanding disputes."

Khan said the United Nations represents the most legitimate platform for cooperation in managing confrontations, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, the Israeli-Palestinian struggle and the dispute over the Jammu and Kashmir region between India and Pakistan.

He added that for the United Nations and its Security Council to be responsive to the modern challenges, the organization needs to undergo a comprehensive reform.