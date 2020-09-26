UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Prime Minister Urges UN Chief To Hold Summit On Global Conflicts Prevention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:31 AM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Urges UN Chief to Hold Summit on Global Conflicts Prevention

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convene a high-level summit on preventing global conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convene a high-level summit on preventing global conflicts.

"I urge the Secretary-General to take the lead in preventing global conflicts," Khan said in his remarks to the UN General Assembly.

"We should convene summit-level meetings to address regional hotspots and resolve outstanding disputes."

Khan said the United Nations represents the most legitimate platform for cooperation in managing confrontations, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, the Israeli-Palestinian struggle and the dispute over the Jammu and Kashmir region between India and Pakistan.

He added that for the United Nations and its Security Council to be responsive to the modern challenges, the organization needs to undergo a comprehensive reform.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Lead

Recent Stories

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

1 hour ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

34 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

2 minutes ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

2 minutes ago

UK supermarkets ration goods on panic-buying fear

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.