ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said after more than a decade, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has visited the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"This is a reflection of Imran Khan's commitment to research and innovation," Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

"I am very grateful to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan for the words of appreciation he gave me on this occasion" ,Fawad Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited COMSTECH today where he attended an exhibition of medical equipment and products which are being produced in collaboration of Ministry of Science and Technology with Pakistan Engineering Council and other partners for containment of COVID-19.