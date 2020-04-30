UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Prime Minister Visits Ministry Of Science And Technology After Over A Decade: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:55 PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister visits Ministry of Science and Technology after over a decade: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said after more than a decade, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has visited the Ministry of Science and Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said after more than a decade, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has visited the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"This is a reflection of Imran Khan's commitment to research and innovation," Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

"I am very grateful to the Prime Minister, Imran Khan for the words of appreciation he gave me on this occasion" ,Fawad Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited COMSTECH today where he attended an exhibition of medical equipment and products which are being produced in collaboration of Ministry of Science and Technology with Pakistan Engineering Council and other partners for containment of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Engineering Council Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Dubai’s aviation sector teams up to help over 37 ..

60 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

60 minutes ago

Farooq condemns unprovoked Indian firing at CFL, k ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Worried by Occasional Flare-Ups Near Syrian ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Issues Order to Call Up 200 Extra Troops for ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Mujahid Kamran withdraws acquittal application ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.