ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) organized award distribution ceremonies at its vocational center for women and non-formal education center for street children situated at Meherabadi - a slum area of Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Director General National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Habibullah and Muhammad Zafar Haider, Chief Executive Human Development Fund (HDF) Pakistan, participated in the ceremonies.

Habibullah of NCHD praised the professionalism and creative environment at the vocational center. He expressed joy over the quality of work and stitching skills of the women and girls. He also wished them success and sustainable future.

Muhammad Zafar Haider from HDF-Pakistan said that children always wanted to learn and become active citizens so that they could serve their country. He said all they (children) needed was a guiding hand which SPARC was extraordinarily providing.

He also commended the role of SPARC in the non-formal education sector.

Asiya Arif, Executive Director SPARC, stated that SPARC was also operating centers for deprived and street children in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Hyderabad. She said that these centers were playing a key role in empowering women, improving their decision making, and stopping forced/early marriages. She said that SPARC will always fight for the rights of the children and women. She encouraged the women and girls of the center and appreciated them for their hard work.

Farmanullah Khan, Program Manager Child Protection, highlighted that SPARC's non-formal education centers were contributing in mainstreaming the children in schools, supporting in registration of the children with NADRA and in getting their Birth Registration Certificates. He also highlighted the role of these centers in raising awareness in the community regarding health and hygiene, climate change and child rights in general.