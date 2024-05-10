Open Menu

Pakistan’s Progress Linked To Adherence To Constitution: Fazl

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Pakistan’s progress linked to adherence to Constitution: Fazl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Thursday night said that Pakistan has all the resources to achieve the height of economic success and development.

Addressing to party workers gathering here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the country's progress was linked with strict adherence to the Constitution.

The JUIF Chief said that the people of seven tribal areas had suffered a lot in the war against terrorism and time has come to heal their wounds.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that peace in merged areas was vital for the progress and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the JUI-F would continue its peaceful struggle and would not compromise on the rights of the people.

APP/fam

