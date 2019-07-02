UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Prosperity Depends Upon Balochistan's Development: Air Chief

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan's prosperity depends upon Balochistan's development: Air Chief

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday said the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depended on the development of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday said the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depended on the development of Balochistan.

He was talking to the participants of National Security Workshop Balochistan who visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Chief said the PAF along with other state institutions, was taking all necessary steps to bring Balochistan's youth in the mainstream for the progress of the country, said a PAF press release issued here.

The guests were given a briefing on "Organization of PAF and nature of its operations.

"This significant activity was held to create an understanding regarding important national security issues and create awareness among the participants of the workshop about evolving international and regional environment and their impact on security of Pakistan.

The participants of the 4th chapter of this workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of civil society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Civil Society Lawyers Progress All

Recent Stories

Plastic Imports decrease by 4 pc in 11 months: PBS ..

15 seconds ago

18 dead, four missing in attack on Niger army camp ..

17 seconds ago

AU Says Considering Russian Railways as Contractor ..

20 seconds ago

Next Meeting of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Be H ..

26 seconds ago

Dubai hosts 5th WCO GLOBAL AEO CONFERENCE in March ..

15 minutes ago

Poland Receives Russian Oil Via All 3 Lines of Dru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.