ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday said the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depended on the development of Balochistan.

He was talking to the participants of National Security Workshop Balochistan who visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Chief said the PAF along with other state institutions, was taking all necessary steps to bring Balochistan's youth in the mainstream for the progress of the country, said a PAF press release issued here.

The guests were given a briefing on "Organization of PAF and nature of its operations.

"This significant activity was held to create an understanding regarding important national security issues and create awareness among the participants of the workshop about evolving international and regional environment and their impact on security of Pakistan.

The participants of the 4th chapter of this workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of civil society.