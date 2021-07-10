UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Prosperity Directly Linked With Karachi's Development: President Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:18 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi while commending the federal government's role in addressing Karachi's issues, has said that country's development and prosperity were directly linked with the development of Karachi and plight of its residents could no longer be ignored

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi while commending the federal government's role in addressing Karachi's issues, has said that country's development and prosperity were directly linked with the development of Karachi and plight of its residents could no longer be ignored.

The President made these remarks while chairing a high level meeting on Saturday at Sindh Governor's House that discussed Karachi Transformation Plan to resolve major infrastructure issues of the metropolitan city.

The meeting attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar and MNA Aftab Siddiqi also discussed the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 due to new wave of pandemic.

During the meeting, the President particular emphasized on the importance of water conservation in Karachi.

He regretted that no such plan to preserve water had been formulated in past.

The Governor Sindh updated the President about Karachi's problems relating to availability of clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport. He also apprised of the measures being adopted by the Federal Government to redress the same.

Federal Minister Asad Umar informed that there were clear signs of a fourth wave of COVID-19 starting in the country, primarily due to poor compliance to SOPs and arrival of the Delta (Indian) variant of the virus.

The President stressed that the people should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

He also advised the masses to follow instructions of NCOC to help check the spread of the virus. He maintained that the proactive decision-making had helped Pakistan avoid the kind of situation being witnessed in other countries.

