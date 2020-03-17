(@FahadShabbir)

Usman Buzdar, the chief minister of Punjab province in Pakistan, on Tuesday denied reports that the first coronavirus-related death in the country had happened in his province

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing Punjab's health minister, Yasmin Rashid, that the provincial authorities registered the country's first fatality from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the Dunya news broadcaster, the patient arrived in Pakistan from Iran and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

"We have received test reports of Imran Ali, who lost his life in Mayo Hospital, and his cause of death was not #COVID19. So far Punjab has 8 confirmed cases and are being provided best available treatment. I urge everyone that these are testing times & we should act responsibly!" wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan has so far registered 195 cases of the coronavirus infection.