UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Punjab Gov't Agency Collects DNA Of 52 Plane Crash Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan's Punjab Gov't Agency Collects DNA of 52 Plane Crash Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Forensic Science Agency of the Pakistani province of Punjab (PFSA) said on Tuesday that it collected DNA samples of 52 victims of the doomed flight PK8303 in defiance of objections from the government of the Sindh province where the plane had crashed.

Last Friday, an A320 passenger jet of Pakistani International Airlines with 99 people on board en route from the Punjab capital of Lahore crashed into a residential area near the Sindh capital of Karachi. All but two people aboard were killed in the crash.

"DNA samples of 52 deceased individuals and their families have been obtained. We will start releasing DNA reports after Wednesday," PFSA Director-General Muhammad Tahir Ashraf said, as quoted in a report by Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv.

According to the report, the Sindh government refused to let the Punjab Forensic Science Agency collect the samples the day before, claiming that it had its own forensic agency conduct sampling.

"We also have a lab at Liaquat University Jamshoro," Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Azra Fazal Pechuho said, as quoted in the report.

The minister was further cited as claiming that the true purpose of Punjab agents arriving in Sindh was to investigate the aircraft's specifics, not the bodies.

Investigations into the crash continue, including with the participation of the plane's manufacturer, European aerospace giant Airbus.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Geo TV Punjab Population Welfare Jamshoro All From Government

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

7 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.