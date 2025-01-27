ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistani student Rania Ali has made her mark on the global stage by winning the title of Best Delegate at the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) conference held in Dubai.

The HMUN conference, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious Model United Nations events, hosted over 1,000 delegates from more than 35 countries, reported private news.

Rania Ali's outstanding performance in diplomacy and her ability to tackle complex global issues earned her the top honor.

In her statement, Rania expressed immense pride, saying, "It is an honor for me to represent Pakistan on a global platform," adding, "I am proud that I presented a positive image of my country to the world."

The Harvard MUN conference is a global forum where young minds engage in discussions, proposing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.