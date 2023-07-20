Open Menu

Pakistan's Ranked As One Of Least Racial Global Counties: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday informed the National Assembly that International organizations have ranked Pakistan as one of the least racial countries in the world

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said a report of the Washington Post ranked Pakistan as the least racial country, while World Values Survey found it as the more racial tolerant country in the universe.

He said, unfortunately, Pakistan was continuously being targeted adding that foreign funding was used to create disruption in the country. No one raised a finger on India and Israel for gross human rights violations in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir and Palestine respectively, he added.

He urged the world community to take notice of gross human rights violations being committed by India and Israel in the Occupied Kashmir and Palestine respectively.

The minister said the complaint regarding the violation of human rights was solved on a priority basis in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies.

He said the Human Rights Ministry was mandated to implement seven core Human Rights Conventions, ratified by the Government of Pakistan and Universal Periodic Review (UPR), International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) (1965), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDA W) (1979), International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) (1966), International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) (1966), Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) (1984), Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC) (1989).

