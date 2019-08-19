UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Rejects Media Reports Over Kabul Attack Claim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan's rejects media reports over Kabul attack claim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected reports in a section of media, based on an ISIS claim of responsibility for the heinous terrorist attack on a wedding party in Kabul, implicating a Pakistani national.

"Pakistan rejects these baseless allegations," the foreign office in a press release said.

It is important for the media to discern the propaganda objectives of terrorist organisations aimed at creating misunderstandings, it further added.

The foreign office reiterated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"We have proactively and successfully taken action to uproot the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue its efforts in the same spirit, in coordination with the regional and international partners'" it added.

