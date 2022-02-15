UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Relations With Russia Gradually Improving: FM Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan's relations with Russia gradually improving: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan's relations with Russia were gradually improving.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Minister observed that Russia was an important country in the region and enjoyed important role in UN Security Council.

"We are pursuing economic priorities", said Qureshi. He added that Russia had its influence with Central Asian states.

"We are looking forward to expand ties with Central Asian States, remarked Foreign Minister.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pakistan and had an excellent meeting with him at the Foreign Office, he said.

Similarly, I visited Russia at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Minister, added Qureshi. Russia is playing an important role in peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister observed that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia would be of utmost importance. During the visit, various aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed in detail. Russia can invest in North-South Gas Pipeline project.

"We have good relationships with the United States. The State Department said in a statement that Pakistan was our strategic partner," he said and added, "Pakistan have long been allies with the United States".

During PM's visit to China, the Prime Minister was invited to visit Russia, said Qureshi. Germany, the Europe's largest economy, also invited PM Imran Khan.

Similarly, the 27-nation alliance, the European Union, has also invited the Prime Minister.

He informed that Organization of Islamic Countries' Foreign Ministers will also visit Pakistan again on March 22/23 and will witness National Day parade. Pakistan assisted in evacuation of more than 90,000 people from Afghanistan and the whole world was acknowledging, Shah Mehmood remarked.

Commenting on Opposition, he said that the opposition did not trust one another. It is divided on issue of no-confidence motion. One group is in favour of no-confidence motion while the think that it would be futile endeavour. "I think Opposition will fail", he said.

He added that Pakistan People Party was not ready for elections yet. Similarly, PML N is divided into two groups. One group wants immediate elections, which is being representative by Maryum Nawaz. However, the other group is led by Mian Shahbaz Sharif and it was somewhat convincing for no-confidence motion. PML N leadership has contacted with PML Q. Now, the PML N narrative had been buried. PML N was claiming that elections were not transparent. Qureshi posed question why PML N leadership went to those who were part of the government. Qureshi hinted that PML N voters were very much confused. The voters were unable to understand politics of the PML N. Qureshi maintained that PML N was suffering from some psychological stress. The PML N leadership is trying to put pressure as it seems that it will not be possible to take any more date related to case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Pakistan People Party United Nations Russia Europe China European Union Visit Germany Alliance United States March Gas From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

2 minutes ago
 Mian Rehman Aziz Chan becomes LCCI acting presiden ..

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan becomes LCCI acting president

14 minutes ago
 SFJ calls upon Muslims in India to start Hijab ref ..

SFJ calls upon Muslims in India to start Hijab referendum

14 minutes ago
 PTI govt will complete five-year tenure: Qureshi

PTI govt will complete five-year tenure: Qureshi

14 minutes ago
 Lawyers to boycott court proceedings against polic ..

Lawyers to boycott court proceedings against police raid

14 minutes ago
 Texas Sues Meta for Allegedly Capturing, Selling U ..

Texas Sues Meta for Allegedly Capturing, Selling Users' Biometric Data - Attorne ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>