BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The current situation of Pakistan's bilateral relations with United States and Afghanistan in the perspective of withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan were discussed in a webinar organized by Department of Media Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Vice-Chancellor IUB Professor Dr Athar Mehboob said, it was unfortunate that we have not learned anything from history and repeating the same mistakes. Prof. Dr Kamran Bukhari, an international observer, said that Pakistan must now emerge as a torch bearer for promoting peace in the region. We must work for peace in Afghanistan. Maj Gen (Retd) Ijaz Awan outlined the history of Pakistan-US relations and said, Afghanistan's problems should be resolved by Afghans and now Pakistan has to look after its national interests.

Professor Dr Adil Najam said, Pakistan should not change its relations with the United States conditional to any other country. Pakistan should increase trade and promote bilateral relations with the US and other countries. Dr Huma Bakai said, the civil war has started in Afghanistan and Pakistan must maintain a neutral policy to avoid serious problems and put national interests on priority. In his concluding remarks, Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said, the region was once again going through a critical time and we can not afford another war. Chairman Department of Media Studies, Prof. Dr Abdul Wajid Khan thanked all the participants, students, teachers and citizens who participated in the webinar. The webinar was attended by a large number of students, teachers and citizens online.