Pakistan's Relief Consignment To Gaza Arrives At El-Arish Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip.

A chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Saturday.

Officials from embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian citizens inside Gaza.

According to Pakistan's embassy, the government and people of Pakistan, with highly commendable contribution from Al-Khidmat Foundation, will continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for their Palestinian brethren.

Total humanitarian assistance provided to Gaza residents by the government and people of Pakistan so far has reached 1915 tonnes. More consignments are on their way and will be delivered in coming days to the Palestinians inside Gaza.

