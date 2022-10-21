UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Removal From FATF Grey List Acknowledgment Of Country's Efforts: Hina Rabbani Khar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan's removal from FATF grey list acknowledgment of country's efforts: Hina Rabbani Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Friday said Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Pakistan from the grey list, acknowledging the country's significant progress in improving anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Friday said Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Pakistan from the grey list, acknowledging the country's significant progress in improving anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism regime.

In a press briefing here, she said "I am pleased to announce that as a result of our sustained efforts during last four years, acknowledgment of our unwavering political commitment, and the successful on-site visit, FATF has fully recognized completion of all substantive, technical as well as procedural requirements of Pakistan's 2018 and 2021 Action Plans." "Consequently, FATF has unanimously decided to remove Pakistan from the 'list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring'. In simpler terms, Pakistan has been whitelisted by FATF. FATF has already issued a formal public statement announcing this decision." "It has been recognized that Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies and commitments of its Action Plans comprising total 34 action items. Pakistan has addressed all strategic deficiencies that FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021," she noted.

Hina Khar said Pakistan completed the 2021 action plan in advance of the deadlines.

"Pakistan is no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process, which means, Pakistan has been whitelisted by FATF." "To advance and promote international cooperation, Pakistan will continue to work with APG to further improve its AML/CFT system," she added.

"This truly is a result of a whole-of-country efforts and demonstration of our resolve to improve our domestic systems to counter money laundering and financing of terrorism and bring them at par with the international standards.

This would not have been possible without complete national consensus across political spectrum." The minister said during last four years, Pakistan had undertaken broad-based and comprehensive legal, administrative and procedural reforms to improve all aspects of our domestic AML/CFT regime.

"This includes amending laws related to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. We also increased synergy in the system, streamlined the processes, improved inter-agency coordination, enhanced international cooperation with other jurisdictions and organizations, instituted supervisory structures, created necessary administrative protocols and allocated sufficient financial and human resources to improve our compliance with the FATF recommendations." She appreciated the tireless and dedicated efforts of national FATF team which had done a tremendous job during last four years to meet all FATF targets.

Multiple departments and agencies, both at the Federal and the provincial levels, had contributed to this national cause, she continued.

"We must now become a role model for the world. I have already directed my team to start exploring ways in which we can enhance our cooperation and partnership with FATF and the wider international community, especially on the issue of Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT)." "This is also a part of our wider focus on economic diplomacy. As you are all aware, economic diplomacy features very high on our agenda," she stressed.

Together with other initiatives taken by the government to attract foreign investment and promote ease of doing business, Pakistan's white listing will usher in a new era of economic growth and activity, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hina Rabbani Khar Business Visit Job Progress Money June 2018 Financial Action Task Force All From Government

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Secretary dismisses MO District Headquar ..

AJK Chief Secretary dismisses MO District Headquarter Hospital Bagh

5 minutes ago
 McConnell Says Senate Republican Majority to Focus ..

McConnell Says Senate Republican Majority to Focus on Delivery of Weapons, Aid t ..

5 minutes ago
 President approves transfer of Rs. 3 billion to GB ..

President approves transfer of Rs. 3 billion to GB govt for rehabilitation of fl ..

7 minutes ago
 Halep says will fight to clean name after doping s ..

Halep says will fight to clean name after doping suspension

7 minutes ago
 US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemi ..

US budget deficit drops by half in 2022 on pandemic recovery

9 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulates nation, heads of i ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulates nation, heads of institutions on removal of Pak ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.