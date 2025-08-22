Pakistan’s renewable energy drive crucial for sustainable economic growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) As the world accelerates its transition toward renewable energy, Pakistan finds itself trailing behind, with just 12.2% of its electricity currently sourced from renewables, which is a stark contrast to the advances made by its regional peers.

Despite being endowed with vast solar, wind, coal, and hydel potential, the country remains mired in a substantial energy shortage marked by frequent blackouts, high power tariffs, outdated infrastructure, and growing public discontent.

"Pakistan’s power woes are deeply rooted in decades of underinvestment in sustainable energy solutions. The country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels, which are not only costly but also volatile in price, has led to a ballooning circular debt and a fragile electricity grid," said Professor Dr Zilakat Malik, former Chairman Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, while talking to APP.

He referred to the Economic Survey of Pakistan (2024-25) that revealed that the nation's total installed power generation capacity stands at 46,605 MW, with a disproportionate dependence on thermal sources (55.7%), followed by hydropower (24.4%), nuclear (7.8%), and renewables (12.2%).

Half of this electricity comes from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), a model widely criticized for its high generation costs and take-or-pay contracts that compel the government to pay for electricity whether it's consumed or not.

"Pakistan’s economic progress is closely tied to massive investments in renewable energy and the construction of new dams," stressed Professor Dr Zilakat Malik.

“Our energy mix needs urgent diversification. We're blessed with solar, wind and hydel potential, and even our coal resources, if responsibly developed, could help bridge our energy deficit.”

He added that projects like the 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant have played a vital role in ensuring reliable, large-scale power generation. However, he emphasized that Pakistan must now prioritize a transition to cleaner, sustainable sources to secure its energy future.

Efforts to promote solar energy have also been hindered. A notable example is the reduction in the buyback rate for surplus solar power from Rs 27 to Rs 10 per unit, discouraging residential and commercial solar adoption.

Coupled with technical challenges and policy inconsistencies, these factors risk derailing the country’s renewable momentum at a time when global climate pressures and economic needs demand urgency.

In contrast, the 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, a flagship project, has emerged as a model for operational excellence. A spokesperson from the plant underscored their Total Quality Management (TQM) approach, emphasizing a holistic and proactive system for quality control and assurance.

“Our quality assurance isn’t just about compliance, but it’s about building long-term trust and operational efficiency,” the spokesperson said. “We follow a dual strategy combining Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) to maintain high safety, reliability, and performance.

One of the plant’s most distinctive assets is its state-of-the-art metal testing laboratory, which plays a central role in ensuring component integrity and process reliability.

Equipped with advanced tools such as

HS610e Ultrasonic Flaw Detector for internal defect detection, XL 2800C Handheld Alloy Analyzer using XRF technology for material composition analysis, DM2700M Metallographic Microscope for structural analysis,

Magnetic Flaw Detectors for weld inspections, HT2000A Leeb Hardness Tester for material strength assessment,

Olympus 27MG Ultrasonic Thickness Gauge for corrosion monitoring, the laboratory provides comprehensive support for preventive maintenance, failure analysis, and long-term operational safety.

“These instruments allow us to detect early signs of wear and structural weaknesses, enabling timely interventions that reduce downtime and extend equipment life,” the spokesperson added.

Experts argued that the Sahiwal model of rigorous quality control and proactive maintenance should be replicated not only in thermal projects but also in upcoming renewable energy ventures.

While coal may still have a significant role to play in the short-term energy mix, the long-term viability of Pakistan’s power sector hinges on decarbonization, investment in solar and wind infrastructure, and grid modernization.

“Economic growth is impossible without energy security,” Dr Malik reiterated. “And in today’s world, energy security is synonymous with renewable energy.”

As Pakistan continues to grapple with the dual challenge of energy shortages and climate change, transitioning to clean energy is not merely an environmental necessity; rather, it is an economic imperative for sustainable growth and social equity.