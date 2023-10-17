"Major responsibilities for solution rest on the shoulders of big powers for Palestine solution to let peace take root in entire Middle East", veteran Kashmiri analyst and journalist Altaf Hameed Nizami said here on Tuesday

MIRPUR [AJK]: Oct.17 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) "Major responsibilities for solution rest on the shoulders of big powers for Palestine solution to let peace take root in entire Middle East", veteran Kashmiri analyst and journalist Altaf Hameed Nizami said here on Tuesday.

Overwhelming public welcome is surging up on Pakistan's robust historic stand for settlement of 75-year-long lingering Palestine dispute.

Pakistan has demanded at all international forums including UN for a two states resolution to end periodic blood letting of the people of Palestine.

Appreciating Pakistan's just and principled stance on Israel-Palestine war, veteran Kashmiri, he said.

"Pakistan has also readied sending human life aid expeditiously", Nizami said while endorsing Pakistan's firm foreign policy and stand on current Middle East situation.

Pakistan has reminded the world community that it is bound under UN Palestine resolutions to practically materialize the two-state solution.

Islamabad has been raising forcefully dispute of Palestine in OIC and UN forums stressing urgency in seeking the earliest settlement, Nizami underlined.