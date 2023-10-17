Open Menu

Pakistan's Renewal Of Historic Palestine Stance, Urging 2-state Solution Is Praiseworthy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is praiseworthy

"Major responsibilities for solution rest on the shoulders of big powers for Palestine solution to let peace take root in entire Middle East", veteran Kashmiri analyst and journalist Altaf Hameed Nizami said here on Tuesday

MIRPUR [AJK]: Oct.17 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) "Major responsibilities for solution rest on the shoulders of big powers for Palestine solution to let peace take root in entire Middle East", veteran Kashmiri analyst and journalist Altaf Hameed Nizami said here on Tuesday.

Overwhelming public welcome is surging up on Pakistan's robust historic stand for settlement of 75-year-long lingering Palestine dispute.

Pakistan has demanded at all international forums including UN for a two states resolution to end periodic blood letting of the people of Palestine.

Appreciating Pakistan's just and principled stance on Israel-Palestine war, veteran Kashmiri, he said.

"Pakistan has also readied sending human life aid expeditiously", Nizami said while endorsing Pakistan's firm foreign policy and stand on current Middle East situation.

Pakistan has reminded the world community that it is bound under UN Palestine resolutions to practically materialize the two-state solution.

Islamabad has been raising forcefully dispute of Palestine in OIC and UN forums stressing urgency in seeking the earliest settlement, Nizami underlined.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Palestine Middle East All Blood OIC

Recent Stories

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

4 minutes ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

6 minutes ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

4 minutes ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

9 minutes ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

9 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 minutes ago
Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 minutes ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

26 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 minutes ago
 AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Ka ..

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue ..

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Ses ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan