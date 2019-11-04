(@fidahassanain)

The former finance minister who is currently in London informed the Interpol that all cases against him were on the basis of political victimization.

LONDON:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) Pakistan's request to issue a red arrest warrant notice against Ishaq Dar has been reejcted by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the reports said.

According to the details, Interpol has asked all its General Secretariat that all bureaus should delete all data files in thier systems on Ishaq Dar and issued a clean certificate to him saying that he was not the subject of "an Interpol Red notice or diffusion".

Pakistan government, the sources said, through its interior ministry made a request to Interpol to issue red arrest warrant for the former finance minister, who is living in London, but Interpol decided to reject the request on request of the Ishaq Dar who submitted evidence against his innocence.

The sources said that the legal section of the Interpol issued clearance certificate to Ishaq Dar after a commission of the organization evaluated the evidence submitted by the Mr. Dar. They said that the interpol decided to delete all data related to Ishaq Dar fter a commission of the Interpol recommended deletion of his data.

"The matter of Ishaq Dar is not in conformity with the Interpol's Constitution and Rules," said the Interpol. It also urged all NCBs to update their national databases accordingly by deleting any data pertaining to Ishaq Dar in their system. Similarly,the same has been done by all national entities that have access to Interpol information.

Ishaq Dar, the sources privy to the development, provided evidence to Interpol and British authorities that his name was neither in Panama Leaks nor in Supreme Court (SC) judgement of 20th April 2017.

He shared with the authorities that the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) transgressed the mandate of SC and filed an unfounded, mala fide and false report to the SC stating that Ishaq Dar had not filed tax returns in Pakistan for 20 years (1981-2001) with consequential challenging of the legitimacy of his large charitable donations and six years tax non-resident period in Pakistan. He never missed filing of any tax return in 34 years ended on 30th June 2017, Ishaq Dar told the authorities there in London.

In its letter LA/72615-260, the Interpol issued a certificate to Ishaq Dar about its decision confirming that he’s not subject to any red notice. The Interpol said: "You are no more required in any case and therefore your complete data is being deleted from our system," said a statement claimed by a local tv channel.

Beside it, a locaal TV claimed that Ishaq Dar told the Interpol that the JIT concealed the facts that NAB had 22 years (to 30th June 2007) tax record of Ishaq Dar, and after due process NAB closed the investigation in September 2016, and had issued him a clearance letter. He also said that JIT misled the SC and got an order for filling a reference against him for “assets beyond known sources”, which was tantamount to deceiving the SC and led to the subversion and prevention of justice in his case.

Ishaq Dar said that the incumbent PTI government was subjecting him to political persecution and victimisation.

It may be mentioned here that Ishaq Dar is living in London for last couple of years after his the NAB opened cacses against him for not showing his assets and for not paying tax to the country.