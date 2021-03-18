(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman International Relations Department, University of Peshawar, Hussain Shaheed Soharwardy has said that many problems being faced by the country today was a reflection that golden principles laid down in the Pakistan Resolution 1940, had not been fully implemented to make the country a real Islamic welfare state.

Talking to APP about the significance of celebrating the Pakistan Day, he said that 1940 was a year when Muslims of the subcontinent very clearly and loudly stated what they wanted separate homeland. "After 23 March, 1940 resolution the Muslims of the sub-continent had a clear-cut agenda of getting a separate homeland, Pakistan," he added.

He said Muslims of the subcontinent were in the confused state of mind before the Pakistan resolution as the voted for a separate homeland and at the same time they were skeptical about the division of the country and many of them wanted to remain inside the united sub-continent in which they would get rid of subjugation of the British rule.

Hussain Shaheed Soharwardy said that Pakistan resolution made everything very clear and transparent for Muslims as now they were demanding a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and they very clearly stated in the light of thoughts of Allama Iqbal who basically gave the idea of Pakistan that in the northwestern part of the sub-continent a creation of Muslim state.

The resolution of 1940 was very important as for the next seven years Muslims worked only for one-point agenda that was a creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent. "Nothing less than Pakistan, Nothing more than Pakistan, they just were adamant know under the command and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said.

He said that the circumstances under which they were passing right now was basically a reflection that they had forgotten the message of Pakistan's resolution. He said that unfortunately political leadership after independence did not make sincere efforts to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as promised by the founding father of the country, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that they must not forget the lesson of the 1940 resolution if they wanted to make the country a welfare and progressive state with equal rights for all communities and religious minorities .

Every Pakistani must learn from the Pakistan Resolution which stated that it would be a welfare state for Muslim of the Sub-continent and all other faiths would have liberty for exercising and practicing their religious festivities, he said.