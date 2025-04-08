ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday highlighting Pakistan's strategic position to emerge as a global mining powerhouse, said that with this vast untapped mineral potential, the country's resource corridor was primed to reshape global supply chains and attract investment.

The deputy prime minister, in his opening remarks at the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum being held here, said that Pakistan also hosted vast resources of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, non-metalics and gemstones, including globally sought-after peridot and emerald.

He said that the anchored in the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt — one of the world’s largest copper-gold zones, Pakistan was home to monumental reserves like the ‘Reko Diq’.

The event is being attended by Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif, Federal ministers, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, ministers and delegates from over 300 countries, and CEOs of reputed mineral companies.

The deputy prime minister said that the Forum was aimed at deliberating on a critical subject shaping economies, fuels technological progress, and held the potential for sustainable development across the globe — investment in the mineral sector.

"As an advocate of economic diplomacy, I consider it a crucial tool in our shared mission to transform Pakistan’s trade and investment landscape – not only broadly, but also specifically within the minerals sector," he remarked.

He told the gathering that Pakistan was entering a new phase of economic progress as the government had taken tough but necessary decisions to stabilize the economy, resulting in increasingly visible key macroeconomic indicators.

"Strong remittance inflows and increasing FDI are providing much-needed foreign exchange, boosting domestic consumption, investments, and overall economic growth. These achievements — coupled with improved credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s — underscore our commitment to economic stability and fiscal discipline."

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that the Government of Pakistan had prioritized the strategic development of the minerals sector through progressive policy reforms and investor-centric initiatives.

Dar told the Forum that by aligning its regulatory frameworks with competitive fiscal terms, Pakistan was positioning itself as a dynamic hub for sustainable, high-yield ventures in resource exploration, extraction, refining, logistics, and infrastructure.

"To truly unlock the true potential of this sector, we need more than just capital... Investment in the mineral sector represents not only financial opportunity, but a vital step towards securing a sustainable and technologically advanced future for generations to come."

He said that the Forum provided a unique platform for stakeholders, friendly countries, and partners to converge, explore new prospects and build mutually beneficial partnerships.

"This forum is anchored in the three pillars of Potential, People and Policy — a vision the Government of Pakistan is implementing to drive shared prosperity and sustainable growth... Let us fully appreciate the tremendous value of this sector and the responsibility that comes with it. Let us invest with purpose, with foresight, and with the collective well-being of the people of Pakistan in mind," he added.