ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday congratulated the nation on befitting response to India's aggression.

In an interview with a private news channel, the defense minister stated that the Pakistan's strong response has left them disappointed and their arrogant posture humbled, 'reduced to nothing but dust'.

Khawaja Asif stated that India's policymakers have been compelled to reassess their policies in light of Pakistan's strong response.

When asked about potential talks, he emphasized that Pakistan would prioritize three major concerns including Indus Water, Kashmir and terrorism which need to resolve and ensure peace in the region.

These issues have been longstanding points of contention between Pakistan and India and resolving them would require significant diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan's stance on these matters is clear and any meaningful dialogue would need to address these core concerns, he mentioned.

To another query, Khawaja Asif remarked that India's arrogance was humbled. They misconstrued Pakistan's restraint for weakness but the armed forces delivered a decisive response.

Khawaja Asif praised the capabilities of Pakistan's armed forces, saying they are globally recognized and admired.