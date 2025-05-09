Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression would be exemplary: Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain warned on Friday that Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression would be exemplary.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Rana Tanveer stressed that Pakistan was not defenceless and enjoyed the full backing of its 240 million citizens, particularly the youth eager to join the armed forces. “Our military does not stand alone—every Pakistani stands with them, ready to defend the country,” he said.

Citing a recent international survey, he claimed the Pakistan Army is ranked among the best in the world due to its professionalism, while placing India sixth in comparison.

He said the military is frequently called upon for global peacekeeping missions, which is a testament to its credibility.

Tanveer highlighted Pakistan’s advanced military technology, including the JF-17 Thunder and J-10C fighter jets developed with Chinese cooperation, which he said surpass India’s F-16s.

He added that Pakistani forces fight with the spirit of jihad and were equipped with state-of-the-art systems.

He strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading a "false and malicious narrative" under the pretext of counter-terrorism and condemned India’s actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Calling the abrogation of Article 370 a violation of UN resolutions, he said that India has never accepted Pakistan’s existence and continues to conspire against it.

Recalling the events of 1971, he accused India of orchestrating the breakup of East Pakistan but maintained that the armed forces have consistently thwarted such efforts.

Tanveer drew a parallel between India’s actions in IIOJK and Israel’s assault on Gaza, claiming a strong alliance between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. “Just as innocent Palestinians are being targeted without food or weapons, India is committing atrocities against Kashmiris,” he said.

Responding to India’s claims of using Israeli drones and missiles, Tanveer said Pakistan’s technological capabilities are equally advanced.

He pointed to the recent interception of Indian drones and the downing of Rafale jets—an achievement he likened to the 2019 incident when Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan.

He accused India of staging such military actions for domestic political gains ahead of elections, particularly in Bihar, and said Prime Minister Modi’s arrogance had been checked.

Despite political differences within Pakistan, he said the country remains united, unlike India, where opposition parties have openly criticized the government’s security failures.

He added that while fear and panic have gripped Indian cities, life in Pakistan remains normal, with markets and air traffic functioning as usual—demonstrating national stability.

Tanveer predicted India could face internal division within the next two decades, citing its tense relations with Sikh communities. He emphasized Pakistan’s respect for Sikh religious sites like Nankana Sahib and reaffirmed solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims.