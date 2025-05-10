Pakistan’s response under operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos necessary, proportionate: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that Pakistan’s response under operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos was necessary, proportionate and in clear exercise of the country's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"We do not seek war, but neither will we tolerate aggression.

The nation stands united," he said in a tweet.

Bilawal Bhutto said that today from Karachi to Khyber, from Gwadar to Gilgit, every Pakistani stands with Pakistan armed forces.

"We salute the professionalism of our defenders including our valiant Air Force and the unity of our people. No force can break a nation whose spirit is forged in sacrifice and solidarity," he added.