Pakistan’s retaliation leaves Modi, India humiliated globally, says Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that following Pakistan's strong retaliation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India were no longer in a position to face the world.

Speaking to the media here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that after Pakistan's response, India and Modi suffered such a defeat that they were now unable to hold their heads high on the global stage.

He further said that he had repeatedly stated in the past that Israel and India were working on the same agenda, and recent developments had made it clear that both countries were aligned in their objectives.

APP/adi