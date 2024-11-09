Open Menu

Pakistan's Rich Cultural Heritage On Display At Lok Mela 2024: Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan's rich cultural heritage on display at Lok Mela 2024: Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan National Museum Director and Focal Person, Anwaar ul Haq Saturday said that this year's Lok Mela has brought together over 500 skilled artisans from every corner of Pakistan, where talented individuals are mesmerizing visitors with their exceptional craftsmanship, preserving the country's traditional arts and crafts.

While sharing exciting details about Lok Mela , the Director in an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan said that annual Mela has taken on a global dimension, with several diplomatic missions participating in the International Culture Pavilion.

The food and provincial cultural dances at Lok Mela 2024 are truly captivating the attention of citizens and visitors alike, he added.

The rich flavors and aromas of traditional Pakistani cuisine, including popular dishes from various regions are a testament to the country's diverse cultural heritage, he mentioned.

This unique platform showcases the diverse cultural heritage of various nations, fostering cross-cultural understanding and exchange, he added.

He further said that many diplomatic missions, including those from Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Turkiye and Indonesia are also presenting their cultures and arts through the International Culture Pavili on, which is part of Lok Mela.

Through stunning displays of art, music and craftsmanship, the International Culture Pavilion celebrates the unity in diversity that defines our global community, he added.

This cultural extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable experience for visitors from Pakistan and beyond, he expressed confident.

He recognized the media's vital role in fostering a positive national image, promoting cultural awareness and preserving traditional heritage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Exchange Uzbekistan Indonesia Saudi Arabia Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

3 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

18 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

19 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

19 hours ago
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

19 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

19 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

19 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

19 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan