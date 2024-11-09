(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Pakistan National Museum Director and Focal Person, Anwaar ul Haq Saturday said that this year's Lok Mela has brought together over 500 skilled artisans from every corner of Pakistan, where talented individuals are mesmerizing visitors with their exceptional craftsmanship, preserving the country's traditional arts and crafts.

While sharing exciting details about Lok Mela , the Director in an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan said that annual Mela has taken on a global dimension, with several diplomatic missions participating in the International Culture Pavilion.

The food and provincial cultural dances at Lok Mela 2024 are truly captivating the attention of citizens and visitors alike, he added.

The rich flavors and aromas of traditional Pakistani cuisine, including popular dishes from various regions are a testament to the country's diverse cultural heritage, he mentioned.

This unique platform showcases the diverse cultural heritage of various nations, fostering cross-cultural understanding and exchange, he added.

He further said that many diplomatic missions, including those from Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Turkiye and Indonesia are also presenting their cultures and arts through the International Culture Pavili on, which is part of Lok Mela.

Through stunning displays of art, music and craftsmanship, the International Culture Pavilion celebrates the unity in diversity that defines our global community, he added.

This cultural extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable experience for visitors from Pakistan and beyond, he expressed confident.

He recognized the media's vital role in fostering a positive national image, promoting cultural awareness and preserving traditional heritage.