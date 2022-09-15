UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Rightful Place In Comity Of Nations Being Restored: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan's rightful place in comity of nations being restored: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed satisfaction that the country's rightful place in the comity of nations was being secured by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed satisfaction that the country's rightful place in the comity of nations was being secured by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held talks with different world leaders including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and others on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

