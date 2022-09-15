Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed satisfaction that the country's rightful place in the comity of nations was being secured by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held talks with different world leaders including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and others on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.