Pakistan's Role For Regional Peace Is Crucial: Iranian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said that tensions in the Middle East continue unabated and called for renewal of peace efforts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said that tensions in the middle East continue unabated and called for renewal of peace efforts.While delivering a lecture at Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI),here on Thursday , the ambassador said that Pakistan has a vital role for maintenance of regional peace and stability.

He welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for de-escalation of tensions in the region."There are clear signs of the fact that the regional circumstances are not improving, the tense situation was a result of external interference in the region, misperceptions, and miscalculations.

This cognitive impairment and miscalculations resulted in current crisis in the region," he added.The situation, he said, had been exacerbated by lack of dialogue and absence of a structuredengagement in the region."What the region needs more than ever, is an across the board and comprehensive dialogue,"Ambassador Hosseini said.

He recalled that Iran's President Mr Hasan Rouhani had last year (2019)proposed a regional cooperation mechanism called Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) for durablepeace throughout the region. The plan, he said, envisaged countering sectarian strife and tacklingcurrent conflicts in peaceful manner through dialogue and cooperation.

He said HOPE' could helpeliminate terrorism and extremism; realize vision of security for all; ensure respect for sovereignty ofthe countries and their integrity; contain threats and violence; and end external inferences in internalaffairs of the countries in the region."Iran wants solutions and all the regional countries should be the axis of peaceful and diplomaticsolutions" for the various conflicts afflicting the region, he said.Ambassador Hosseini said Iran believes in "security for all", but for realization of the vision of an all-encompassing peace, all sides will have to take "clear steps".

Iran on its part, he said, was ready fordialogue with Riyadh. "Although there has been no positive response from Saudi Arabia as yet, but wehave not lost hope," he stated.He said that Tehran sees Pakistan's role for regional peace as a "very important" one.

Pakistan, he said, Pakistan has been "a good ally" in both good and bad times. "Tehran attaches high value to brotherly country of Pakistan," he added.He said PM Imran Khan was "sincerely" trying to improve bilateral relations.

His efforts, he said,brought the two countries closer. He said security forces of both countries were cooperating forborder security and the situation was much better now.Iran, he said, was ready to join CPEC.

He called for finding ways to deal with the sanctions andrestrictions on Iran for expanding economic cooperation.About the assassination of senior Iranian commander Gen Qassem Soleimani by the United States,Ambassador Hosseini said that USA by committing this "terrorist act" had once again proven that it notonly had the slightest respect and care for human and ethical values, but also sees no obligation tolegal and international rules and laws.

The same mindset, he said, caused US President Donald Trumpto threaten attack on cultural heritage of Iran, which is "joint cultural and civilization heritage ofhumanity".Former Defense Secretary Lt Gen (r) Asif Yasin Malik asked Iran to remain vigilant of India and theHindu mindset there.

India, he said, has no love lost for the Muslims.Executive Director IPI Prof Sajjad Bokhari, on this occasion, said that Pak-Iran ties have been impactedby the regional and the geo-political environment. Citing examples of Pakistan staying out of YemenWar and offering mediation on multiple occasions, he observed that the two sides have importantlycollaborated for peace in the past.

