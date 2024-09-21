Open Menu

'Pakistan's Role In Maintaining Peace Is Unforgettable'; Says Governor Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

'Pakistan's role in maintaining peace is unforgettable'; says Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on the occasion of 'World Peace Day', has said that Pakistan's role in maintaining world peace was unforgettable.

According to a spokesman for Governor Sindh, Tessori said Pakistan had played a vital role in the global war against terrorism.

He said that every conspiracy of terrorism against world peace was foiled.

The Governor said that today, world peace was facing serious threats from India and Israel.

The international community must react to every action against peace.

Tessori said that world had to make efforts for peace in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Governor Israel Palestine From

Recent Stories

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 minute ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

19 minutes ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

13 hours ago
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

13 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

13 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

15 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

17 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

19 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan