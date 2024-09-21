'Pakistan's Role In Maintaining Peace Is Unforgettable'; Says Governor Tessori
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on the occasion of 'World Peace Day', has said that Pakistan's role in maintaining world peace was unforgettable.
According to a spokesman for Governor Sindh, Tessori said Pakistan had played a vital role in the global war against terrorism.
He said that every conspiracy of terrorism against world peace was foiled.
The Governor said that today, world peace was facing serious threats from India and Israel.
The international community must react to every action against peace.
Tessori said that world had to make efforts for peace in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
