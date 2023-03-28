UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Role Sought To Convince Countries To Not Attend G-20 Conference In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan's role sought to convince countries to not attend G-20 conference in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 27 (APP)::Former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Srinagar) Dr. Mubeen Shah on Monday has urged Pakistan to convince countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa to not attend any meetings of G20 in Indian Illegally Held Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Shah in a telephonic conversation with APP from Istanbul on Monday said that since time was running out, Pakistan, All Parties Hurriyat Conference, and the Kashmir diaspora community shall have to put its act together to highlight the deteriorating situation caused by the increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupational forces.

He continued that it was obligatory upon diaspora and Hurriyat leaders to activate their people in all liberal democracies like the UK, Canada, Italy, Japan, and South Korea to do advocacy with the respective governments to discourage them from in participating G-20 like meetings in view of the globally-recognized disputed status of the state.

He said that the Indian state wanted to raise the false claim creating a narrative that everything was all right and returned to normal in IIOJK and the investment was coming because people had accepted what happened after 5th August, 2019.

