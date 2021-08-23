UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan's Safe Haven For Minorities'; Says Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:52 PM

'Pakistan's safe haven for minorities'; says governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is a safe haven for minorities as compared with its South Asian neighbor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is a safe haven for minorities as compared with its South Asian neighbor.

Speaking at the SP Dewan Bahadur Singha awards ceremony at the Governor's House, on Monday, he said with rising religious intolerance and attacks against mosques, India has become a dangerous place for the religious minorities, adding that Indian-led government of Narendra Modi and RSS are targeting minorities.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said religious freedom and protection of life and property of citizens are vital to the development and stability of a country, stressing wherever minorities face persecution, it is responsibility of the government to take strict action.

"I can proudly claim to have raised voice for the minorities in Britain and Pakistan, and Pakistan is one of the safest countries for minorities today", he said, adding it is horrifying that incidents of public violence against Muslims are increasing since Narendra Modi came to power in India.

He said that the Indian government demolished a historical mosque which proves that Indian Muslims do not have religious freedom and it should be the main concern of the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organizations.

He said that under the Modi's leadership, India has been infected with Hindutva hatred against all minorities and during his rule crimes against religious minorities have increased.

The Governor Punjab said policies of Pakistani government are promoting peace and harmony, adding that the Kartar Corridor project for Sikhs is a great example of pro-minority initiatives of the government.

Sarwar said time has come for the world powers like the United States to take notice of the atrocities committed against minorities in India and force India through diplomatic pressure to stop violence against all minorities including Muslims and ensure religious freedom as well as protection of life and property of the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Governor United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi United States Mosque Muslim All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

30 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

31 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

1 hour ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

37 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance ..

Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance of Rs 3 lac for painter girl

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.