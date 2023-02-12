UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Sania Alam Receives Prestigious 'Brain Of The Year' Award For Contributions To Mental Literacy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan's Sania Alam receives prestigious 'Brain of the Year' award for contributions to mental literacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan education specialist Sania Alam has been honored with the prestigious "Brain of the Year" award by the UK's Brain Trust in recognition of her contributions to the field of mental literacy and her role in promoting education through super-learning.

According to the details issued by the Futuristic Learning Institute, the award ceremony was presided over by Trust Chairman and Grand Chessmaster Raymond Keene, OBE, and was held in the heart of London's Soho district. Alam received the award alongside several other awards for her efforts, including the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Youth Excellence Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from US President Joe Biden in 2021.

Alam has made a significant impact on the world of education through her teachings and has helped leaders from international organizations and businesses to harness the power of super-learning for their own success. Her work has earned her worldwide recognition and has been featured on the covers of 12 magazines.

In addition to her role as a prominent educator, Alam is also a member of Pakistan's Prime Minister's National Youth Council, which works to involve young people in policymaking. She continues to inspire and encourage students around the world to achieve their full potential through her innovative teachings and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Young London United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

14 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

14 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.