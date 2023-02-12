ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan education specialist Sania Alam has been honored with the prestigious "Brain of the Year" award by the UK's Brain Trust in recognition of her contributions to the field of mental literacy and her role in promoting education through super-learning.

According to the details issued by the Futuristic Learning Institute, the award ceremony was presided over by Trust Chairman and Grand Chessmaster Raymond Keene, OBE, and was held in the heart of London's Soho district. Alam received the award alongside several other awards for her efforts, including the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Youth Excellence Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from US President Joe Biden in 2021.

Alam has made a significant impact on the world of education through her teachings and has helped leaders from international organizations and businesses to harness the power of super-learning for their own success. Her work has earned her worldwide recognition and has been featured on the covers of 12 magazines.

In addition to her role as a prominent educator, Alam is also a member of Pakistan's Prime Minister's National Youth Council, which works to involve young people in policymaking. She continues to inspire and encourage students around the world to achieve their full potential through her innovative teachings and relentless pursuit of excellence.