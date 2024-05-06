Pakistan's Satellite Mission ICUBE-Qamar Milestone In Space Tech Development: Gul
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP), Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday termed Pakistan's first satellite mission on the moon "ICUBE-Qamar" as a milestone in the country's space technology development
In a statement issued here, the TJP chairman quoted the verses of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal stating that the motherland bears great potential if channelised properly and the country's satellite mission was positive development in that regard.
Gul said that Institute of Space Technology (IST) students, teachers and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) deserved felicitations on the occasion. "This proved that if given good opportunities, Pakistanis are second to none in modern science and technology. The only way out to end economic depression is to provide favorable environment and opportunities to youth in IT and other modern technologies.
We pray to Allah to make this satellite mission a success," he added.
He said that since it was the first satellite that was sent to the moon that would provide the advantage that if Pakistan succeed in landing on the moon in the future, it would need to seek no help from any space agency to communicate with its own space vehicles.
"This is the first milestone that we will achieve with the help of China. This satellite will inform us about the situation there. This is no ordinary mission. It will help to observe the environment, and provide remote sensing, and communication facilities," he said.
He reminded in India that Pakistan's space program was much older than Indian programme and the latter achieved success through its own limited resources.
