Open Menu

Pakistan's Satellite Mission ICUBE-Qamar Milestone In Space Tech Development: Gul

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gul

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP), Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday termed Pakistan's first satellite mission on the moon "ICUBE-Qamar" as a milestone in the country's space technology development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP), Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Monday termed Pakistan's first satellite mission on the moon "ICUBE-Qamar" as a milestone in the country's space technology development.

In a statement issued here, the TJP chairman quoted the verses of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal stating that the motherland bears great potential if channelised properly and the country's satellite mission was positive development in that regard.

Gul said that Institute of Space Technology (IST) students, teachers and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) deserved felicitations on the occasion. "This proved that if given good opportunities, Pakistanis are second to none in modern science and technology. The only way out to end economic depression is to provide favorable environment and opportunities to youth in IT and other modern technologies.

We pray to Allah to make this satellite mission a success," he added.

He said that since it was the first satellite that was sent to the moon that would provide the advantage that if Pakistan succeed in landing on the moon in the future, it would need to seek no help from any space agency to communicate with its own space vehicles.

"This is the first milestone that we will achieve with the help of China. This satellite will inform us about the situation there. This is no ordinary mission. It will help to observe the environment, and provide remote sensing, and communication facilities," he said.

He reminded in India that Pakistan's space program was much older than Indian programme and the latter achieved success through its own limited resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology Allama Muhammad Iqbal China Vehicles From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Depression

Recent Stories

Man involved in supplying narcotics to students he ..

Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish

8 minutes ago
 Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary ..

Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt ..

Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Der ..

Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera

8 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil

7 minutes ago
 Simplification of tax collection, better liaison b ..

Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officia ..

8 minutes ago
French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regiona ..

French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

8 minutes ago
 Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" ..

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national ..

18 minutes ago
 President Zardari arrives in Quetta

President Zardari arrives in Quetta

19 minutes ago
 Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

19 minutes ago
 Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all politi ..

Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country o ..

19 minutes ago
 Truck driver looted after failed encounter

Truck driver looted after failed encounter

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan