Pakistan's SDG Efforts Earn Praise From UN, China, Global Leaders, Says NA Speaker
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday highlighted the importance of global and domestic recognition of Pakistan's efforts, noting that the UN, China, and other nations have acknowledged the country's commitment to the SDGs.
Speaking at the National meet on SDGs, organized by the SDGs Secretariat with policymakers, international organizations, and provincial representatives, he stressed the importance of scaling efforts at the provincial level to advance Pakistan's progress on the 2030 agenda.
“We’ve been acknowledged by the United Nations, China, and other nations for our dedication to the SDGs. Now, it’s time to scale these efforts at the provincial level,” he said.
The gathering underscored the nation’s unique challenges, including climate vulnerability, economic instability, and gender inequality, while highlighting ongoing efforts to align development policies with global SDG priorities.
Bilal Azhar Kayani, Convener of the SDGs Parliamentary Taskforce, recounted Pakistan’s journey as the first country to establish a dedicated parliamentary body for the SDGs. He emphasized that political commitment remains critical to addressing complex development challenges and achieving targets.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab’s Senior Minister for Environment and Climate Change, presented the province’s Climate Resilience and Clean Air Action Plan, which includes a Green Master Plan for Lahore and a dedicated force to monitor and combat smog. “Our focus on low-carbon development and reducing polluted air days is already yielding results,” she noted.
Dr.
Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), spotlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on Pakistan. The country, contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, faces significant challenges due to erratic monsoon patterns, glacial melt, and rising sea levels.
Suleri praised Pakistan’s efforts at COP27, where it successfully lobbied for the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund, although the fund remains inactive. He urged for enhanced climate financing and stressed that “climate justice means that the largest polluters must bear responsibility.”
The economic challenges are compounded by Pakistan’s high debt burden, which, as speakers noted, limits the country’s ability to fund sustainable development initiatives. With an estimated $14 billion required to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the country must navigate complex global financing mechanisms to stay on track, Dr Suleri said.
Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Pakistan, highlighted the urgency of addressing existential goals such as zero hunger, quality education, and health. “The SDGs framework offers nations a roadmap for sustainable development, but with only five years left, decisive action is crucial,” he warned.
Despite significant strides in some areas, he said Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries on the gender gap index. “Integrating women into the workforce is critical for economic growth,” said Samuel Rizk, noting that 60% of Pakistan’s population is under 30, presenting a unique opportunity for investment and innovation.
